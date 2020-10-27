Protests in Philadelphia After Police Murder A Young Black Man

Walace Jr. was reportedly armed with a knife and shot several times by officers. He died moments later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The events provoked protests and violent confrontations. These events were partially captured in a passerby video where Wallace can be seen walking amidst the screams of the local people; two policemen pointed their guns at him.

Police spokesman Eric Gripp said the cops had ordered Wallace to drop the knife and that he "advanced toward the officers." According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gripp said researchers are reviewing images of what happened. Both agents were wearing body cameras. The officers were those who took Walter Wallace Jr. to the medical center where he died.

The same media reported that Walter Wallace Jr.'s father said his son was taking medication for mental health issues. "Why didn't they use a Taser?" he said.

#US/(Graphic): Man with a knife shot 10+ times by police in Philadelphia. A video shows he was at least 10 ft away from the officers when they began shooting as his mother begged them not to shoot. No attempt to de-escalate seen. Protests have broken out.