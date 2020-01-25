Protests in Madrid Against Visit of Venezuelan Lawmaker Guaido

Social activists rejected the self-proclaimed president who promotes an economic, financial, and commercial blockade against his own country.

In front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, the solidarity movement with the Bolivarian Revolution repudiated on Saturday the visit to Spain of opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido, who continues promoting a destabilizing agenda against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

Previously, the Solidarity Movement with Venezuela (MSV) condemned the visit of the leader of the Venezuelan ultra-right and the complacency of the Spanish Government.

Activists urged Madrid not to bend to U.S. interests by recognizing a politician who is internationally promoting an economic, commercial, and financial blockade that affects the Bolivarian people.

Guaido arrived in Madrid intending to achieve a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez, an action in which he intends to present himself as "acting president" of Venezuela.

It was also known that the Venezuelan lawmaker will hold a meeting with Pablo Casado, the leader of the far-right Popular Party (PP).​​​​​​​

PROTESTAN en #Madrid visita del autoproclamado Guaidó fascista, Golpista y terrorista, entre las consignas de los activistas de la Solidaridad con Venezuela en Madrid #RastrojoFuera #25Enero pic.twitter.com/GXapNq5NVL — Embajada de Venezuela en España (@EmbVZLA_enEsp) January 25, 2020

Over the last week, the opposition politician has been carrying out an "international tour" which began in Colombia. During his stay in this South American country, Guaido verbally attacked leftist Senator Gustavo Petro accusing him of being "an accomplice of terrorist groups."

Then, Guaido traveled to London where members of the "Hands off Venezuela" movement also performed rallies to reject him. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Afterward, he went to Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum WEF) in Davos.

"There is something really absurd about seeing Juan Guaido whining at the Davos Forum about 'brutal persecution' when he literally led an illegal right-wing coup last year and, instead of getting punished, he is drinking wine with world leaders in Switzerland," a Hands off Venezuela activist tweeted.