Protests Over Election Fraud in Pakistan

Thousands of Pakistanis participated on Saturday in a day of peaceful protests in various regions of the country, convened by the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), where the former Pakistani minister militates, Imran Khan, to denounce an alleged fraud in the elections held on 8 February.

"The fraud is unacceptable, they are the voices of the people of Islamabad", is the message that the PTI has spread on its account of social network X, after announcing that the mass rally would be against "the massive fraud, shameless and unprecedented in the general elections of 2024".

The PTI also reported that its leader, former Imran Khan, imprisoned since last August, was arrested while leading a demonstration in the city of Lahore, demanding his immediate release.

Massive protest in Pakistan - In Support of Imran Khan, against Army-backed elections rigging. pic.twitter.com/Vgrymdxejo — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 17, 2024

The party formation also denounced that on several occasions the Pakistani Army has repressed its activities, to hinder the PTI’s career for the presidency.

In this sense, with a view to the last elections, the PTI changed its symbolism and presented independent candidates, and although it won 90 seats out of 266 in Parliament, it still does not come close to the simple majority of the 133 needed to form a Government in the National Assembly.

Although he was over the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N), the latter decided to reach a coalition agreement with the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), the Muslim League of Pakistan (LMPQ), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Istehkam-e-Party of Pakistan and the Awami Party of Balochistan, reaching 152 seats.

On the eve, the PTI announced at a press conference that it has evidence to prove that fraud existed in the past elections by the PML-N in some regions, where the results declined in favor of that political formation.