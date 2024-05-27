Protests Erupt in Istanbul Against Israeli Bombing of Civilians

Israel fired rockets toward a newly established camp crowded with thousands of displaced people in Rafah.

Widespread protests erupted overnight in Istanbul following Israel's attack on a Palestinian camp in the Gaza Strip.

Many demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in the Levent neighborhood on the European side to denounce the attack. Protesters urged the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

Demonstrations also occurred in the Sariyer district, home to the U.S. Consulate General. A banner bearing the message "Free Palestine" was unfurled, and the group chanted, "Down with Israel, collaborator U.S."

Another group gathered in Sarachane Park in the Fatih district, where they prayed for the civilians who lost their lives.

Protests are being held in front of the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to denounce Israels HORRIFIC MASSACRE against tents of displaced Palestinians in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/izGbHf1URC — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) May 27, 2024

On Sunday evening, Israeli occupation forces fired about eight rockets toward the tents in a newly established camp crowded with thousands of displaced people near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Subsequently, a Zionist army statement reported that Yassin Rabia, the Hamas Chief of Staff in the West Bank, was killed in the Tal as Sultan area in northwest Rafah.

Rabia had carried out "numerous murderous attacks," including those in 2001 and 2002, in which Israeli soldiers were killed, he said. According to the statement, Khaled Nagar, a senior official in Hamas' West Bank Headquarters, was also killed by Israeli airstrike.

