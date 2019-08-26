Protests Against G7 Summit Finish with Citizen Manifesto

With a symbolic act and a citizen manifesto, protests against the G7 summit end here rejecting the group held responsible for wars, climate change and inequalities.

The G7 EZ platforms and Alternatives to G7, which have coordinated actions of more than a hundred organizations, announced that the City of the Ocean, Biarritz, will be the scene of activities, which in addition to the protests and the political declaration will include a press conference.



Thousands of pacifists, defenders of nature and critics of capitalism and its consequences began these Monday mobilizations rejecting the group meeting made up by Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.



The program featured the anti-summit call, which took place from August 21 to 23, and a great march on Saturday - coinciding with the inauguration of the G-7- meeting featuring some 15,000 people with flags and banners.



Actions on Sunday including a popular wall, were canceled amid the huge security set up installed there, which organizers considered a danger for the peaceful development of protests.



At the center of activities by the political and social movements was the condemnation of a few deciding, in a 'bunkerized' city, the fate of humanity.



In the French Basque country and in Irún, in neighboring Spain, other organizations protested in rejection of G7 powers and the impact of their policies on climate, the economy, peace and commerce.



In Bayonne, a town in the French Basque country located eight kilometers from Biarritz, people marched with photos of the president that would have been stolen from public facilities, in a clear challenge to the government for its policies far from what humanity needs to face environmental degradation.