Protests After Deutsche Welle Fires Bolsonaro Critic

Germany's state-funded Deutsche Welle has been called out for its decision to fire journalist Joao Paulo Cuenca following his tweet criticizing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

The journalist wrote that Brazilians will only be free “when the last of the Bolsonaros has been hung on the intestines of pastor Igreja Universal,” a phrase which is based on a saying of the 18th-century philosopher Jean Meslier.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, quickly responded to the tweet arguing that Cuenca lacked any respect for the President, which prompted a wave of death threats against the Journalists. Cuenca has already left Brazil in 2019 due to similar threats.