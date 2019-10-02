Protesters Taunt Dismissed Lawmakers Trying to Enter Congress

Protesters around congress shouted abuse at the 'fujimorista’ lawmakers, chanting “out with corrupt” and “take those rats out”. One right-wing lawmaker, Carlos Tubino, even had a traffic cone thrown at him.

Former lawmakers in Peru’s now-dissolved congress attempted to enter parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday but were stopped from doing so by police stopped them from entering, as people gathered around the building shouted abuse and threw objects at the right-wing congresspeople.

The former lawmakers, mostly from Fuerza Popular, the pro-Fujimori right-wing parliamentary party, turned up to work on Tuesday, despite the fact that Congress has been dissolved by President Martin Vizcarra. The president dissolved congress so as to hold new elections and break the political deadlock caused by the country’s multiple corruption scandals.

There are 27 lawmakers who are still permitted to enter as they are members of the parliamentary ‘permanent commission’, they arrived at work Wednesday, however, numerous former lawmakers who are not members of it also tried to get in, saying that they do not recognize Vizcarra or his dissolution of congress, labeling it ‘unconstitutional’.

Lawmaker Luz Salgado denounced the closing of Congress and the verbal attacks directed at former congresspeople. "They don't let the congresspeople in, but they let a managed mob in. What a coincidence! Mr. Vizcarra, we hold him responsible for our lives, for our integrity ”

Peru’s current crisis broke out Monday when President Vizcarra dissolved the congress and announced new legislative elections, prompting lawmakers to vote on the appointment of Vice President and lawmaker Mercedes Araoz as the interim president after they suspended Vizcarra.

Vizcarra had already dissolved congress when Aaroz was sworn in, therefore making the role invalid. Vizcarra then won support from the country’s armed forces for his decision.

Congress were opposed to Vizcarra and his call for new elections, many of its lawmakers are likely to lose seats and face corruption charges if they lose their parliamentary immunity.​​​​​​​