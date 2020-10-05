Protesters Demand End To Systemic Racism in Canada

The head of the Quebec-Labrador Assembly of First Nations said that "there has to be a political commitment" to end racism.

This weekend's protest was the largest in Quebec since the region entered into the highest Covid-19 alert level.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada this weekend to demand an end to systemic racism and to condemn the death of Joyce Echaquan.

Echaquan, a woman from Atikamekw, filmed hospital staff insulting her and making degrading comments last week as she begged for help at the medical institution located in Joliette, Quebec.

The protesters called on the government of that region to recognize racism and take real action against the discrimination faced by indigenous peoples.

Several speakers who addressed the crowd said that the government has tools to act: the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report and the report of the Viens Commission, a provincial inquiry into the relationship between indigenous peoples and certain public services in Quebec. They pointed out, however, that these tools have not yet been used.

The protest came when the Minister of Public Security, Genevieve Guilbault, announced that she had asked the coroner's office to conduct a public inquiry into Echaquan's death.

Racism is alive and well in Canada. This story is disgusting, heartbreaking, and terrifying. Justice must be served. #justiceforjoyce #JoyceEchaquan https://t.co/n3gmxjoIhH — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 1, 2020

Likewise, the director of the National Indigenous Committee of Quebec Solidarity, Alisha Tukkiapik, assured that "we too are human, we also have rights. We are often called 'savages' but look at the people who are doing this."

For his part, Prime Minister Francois Legualt has acknowledged racism against indigenous peoples in Quebec but has repeatedly argued that systemic racism does not exist in the province. That said, Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel refuted the comments, saying that this is further evidence of systemic racism.

"(Legault) ignores the colonial history of Quebec and Canada and should be held accountable as one of the people who continue to deny indigenous peoples their dignity and human rights," said Gabriel.