Protesters Defy Curfew over Minneapolis Teen's Murder by Police

Hundreds of demonstrators defied a curfew imposed by the governor of Minnesota Monday night to protest the death of young African-American man Daunte Wright during a police stop this weekend.

Protesters gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Station, where the incident occurred.

After the 19:00 local time curfew, clashes broke out between protesters and riot police officers of the Minnesota State Police.

According to local media reports, there were arrests and, in parallel to the clashes, looting of stores. Some in the area, which was not looted, were defended by armed civilians and militia.

On Sunday, during a traffic control in Brooklyn Center, a white police officer "accidentally" shot 20-year-old African-American Duante Wright, according to a press conference held on Monday by the local police chief, Tim Ganno.

Shutting down the Manhattan Bridge in solidarity with Duante Wright and the Brooklyn Center community pic.twitter.com/GM7PlG8JHy — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) April 12, 2021

According to Ganno, the police wanted to use a taser to restrain Wright but got confused and fired a bullet with his firearm that killed the boy.

Regarding the reason for the traffic stop, he explained that the vehicle was intercepted because it did not have some papers in order, after which they asked Wright for identification and then realized that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for the crimes of illegal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. When they tried to arrest him, he resisted, police allege, and tried to get back into his vehicle when the officer shot him.

The incident comes when tensions are high in Minneapolis, which is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd last year, which sparked a wave of anti-racist protests across the country.