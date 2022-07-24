Protest in Dominican Republic Over Electricity Rate Increase

A meeting of the Economic and Social Commission is scheduled for tomorrow on the subject of the Electric Pact given the existing situation and a readjustment of the July bill was announced, which is expected by all.

Dozens of Dominicans protested today in front of the Electricity Distribution Company Edesur, in this capital city, against the increase in electricity rates and the intense blackouts affecting the population.

According to the media, during the protests, several of those present carried signs reflecting their dissatisfaction with the enormous increase in electricity rates, which affected the vast majority of the population.

The situation is such that it led the Dominican President, Luis Abinader, to stop the increase in electricity prices, "in spite of the worsening of the cost of fuels, including natural gas (the most used in the generators), which tripled its value in the last year".

#Panama | The dialogue table between the Executive and the sectors leading the protests in Panama continued on Friday, July 22, discussing the cost of the basic food basket.https://t.co/kpLM7z65S8 pic.twitter.com/2nu1nWqejs — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 23, 2022

A meeting of the Economic and Social Commission is scheduled for tomorrow to take up again the subject of the Electric Pact given the existing situation and a readjustment of the July bill was announced, which is expected by all.

The National Police keeps the building of the mentioned institution cordoned off to prevent violent acts during the protest.