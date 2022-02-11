Prosecutor's Office Raids the Peruvian Presidential Palace

The investigation is related to alleged irregularities committed by Petroperu officials during the acquisition of biodiesel barrels in Oct. 2021.

In the early hours of Friday, teams from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (ACPO) carried out raids on the headquarters of the government of President Luis Castillo and on the residences of 14 people implicated in the alleged irregularities committed in the Petroperu case.

The "Resplandor 2022" operation was carried out simultaneously in the General Secretariat of the Presidential Office and in the properties of people such as businessman Samir Abudayeh, Petroperu manager Hugo Chavez Arevalo, and businesswoman Karelim Lopez. Accompanied by the National Police, the Prosecutor's Office began the raids at 5 in the morning with the purpose of registering and seizing assets.

The investigation is related to the alleged irregularities committed by Petroperu officials during the acquisition of biodiesel barrels, a process in which they would have tried to benefit Heaven Petroleum Operators, a company managed by Abudayeh.

The Prosecutor's Office maintains that the collusion agreements would have been coordinated on October 18, 2021 from the presidential office with the presence of Castillo and Lopez.

On Feb. 4, the Judiciary issued an order to prevent Chavez, Lopez, and Abudayeh from leaving the country.

���� On February 8, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo swore in his fourth ministerial cabinet in his little more than six months in office with lawyer Aníbal Torres as the new prime minister and head of the council of ministers.https://t.co/sFaNRbTmkn — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) February 10, 2022

A month before, the Prosecutor's Office confirmed a preliminary investigation against Castillo for alleged influence peddling, collusion, and illegal sponsorship. Due to the presidential immunity principle, however, such an investigation will be suspended until Castillo completes his term.

The leftist leader is accused of having influenced the tenders for the construction of a bridge, in the acquisition of fuel for Petroperu, and in the promotion of soldiers from his close circle. All this happens amid actions that the Peruvian extreme right deploys to hinder the functioning of his administration.

