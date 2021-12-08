Proposal for Libyan State Elections To Be Postponed

On Wednesday, the Libyan State Council proposed postponing the presidential elections until February next year for fear of their failure due to the process of validation of the candidacies presented.

The second vice president of the Libyan Council of State, Omar Abu Boshah, said at a press conference on Wednesday that continuing the commissions without a constitutional check to back up the political compromise could lead to their termination, hence his decision.

According to the proposal, the presidential elections will be held simultaneously with the legislative elections through a closed list consisting of four members: the President of the Presidential Council, two deputy members and a prime minister.

The Assembly and the Presidential Council will have a single term of office of four years, the main task of which will be drafting a new constitution.

In parallel, the second vice president asked the Government of National Unity in Libya (GNU), at the suggestion of the UN, to revise the voter registration to keep the process on the legal path and thus maintain the voter's calendar.

On Sunday, the Sabha Court of Appeal rejected the electoral commission's request and authorized Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the former leader's firstborn son, to continue his presidential run.

The appearance of the head of the Supreme Electoral Commission, Emad Al Sayeh, was requested yesterday by a group of 70 members of Parliament, due to his silence in the face of suspicions of fraud in the electoral process.