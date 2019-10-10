Progressives Condemn Murder of Peasant Leader in Honduras

According to the report of the Center for the Study of Democracy (Cespad), the victim's body was found in a dump, with signs of torture and wounds from machete and bullets.

Activists denounced a recent murder of a peasant leader. The dead leader was identified as Marcos Tulio Cruz Cruz, who was a farmer linked to land recovery processes and a victim of violent eviction.

Cruz Cruz was kidnapped Tuesday from his home. Cespad said that two unknown people, "heavily armed, dressed in military and with black hoods," entered the place and subdued those present. Then the men beat, handcuffed and took the victim in a gray van.

Besides, Cruz Cruz was recovering from surgery, so he was bleeding at the time of his abduction.

El cuerpo de Marcos Tulio Cruz Cruz fue encontrado con signos de tortura, machetazos y balas. La noche del martes 8 de octubre, dos personas desconocidas, fuertemente armadas, vestidas de militares y con capuchas negras irrumpieron en su vivienda.https://t.co/Zaqgxvjkst — La Vía Campesina - Honduras (@CampesinaViaHN) October 9, 2019

The Center for Research and Promotion of Human Rights (Ciprodeh) condemned the continuous “persecution, criminalization and murder of peasant leaders" in Honduras.

The organization called on the institutions to carry out "a prompt investigation and that cases like this do not continue in total impunity."

They also asked other national and international organizations to condemn the murder and violation of human rights in Honduras.