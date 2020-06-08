Progressive People's Party Wins Guyana's General Elections

The PPP/C garnered more than 15,500 votes over its main rival, the Partnership for National Unity / Alliance for Change coalition (APNU+AFC).

After a national recount of the ballot boxes, Guyana’s electoral authorities confirmed the victory of the opposition Progressive People's Party (PPP/C) in the general elections of March 2, 2020.

“I want to make it clear. This phase is not over until the declaration is made. But the recount is over and we have inputted all the SoRs and the results are showing exactly what we said with our Statements of Poll. The PPP/C would win these elections by well over 15,000 votes," PPP's Presidential candidate Irfaan Ali said Monday.

The recount was witnessed by representatives of all the nine political parties that took part in the elections, along with observers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organisation of American States (OAS), and local observers such as the Private Section Commission and the United States Chamber of Commerce (Amcham).

The original counting of the ballots cast had been completed in nine regions with the PPP/C in lead. But the tabulation of Statements of Poll (SOP’s) was interrupted in District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) after Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, switched from the legal procedure.

Each SOP had to be exhibited to the stakeholders present to enable comparison to their copies. However, Mingo diverted to a procedure where the purported numbers from the SOP’s were incorporated into a consolidated spreadsheet.

This led to immediate calls for transparency from both local and international observers.

Following a High Court’s decision, Mingo was ordered to revert to the prescribed procedure but he submitted totals that varied substantially from those of other parties and had the APNU/AFC ahead rather than the PPPC.

Chairwoman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired judge Claudette Singh, agreed to a recount of the all votes, which had been proposed by caretaker President David Granger and agreed to by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after an intervention by several Caricom leaders.

Since then both leaders have recommitted to accepting the results of the recount.

As the recount process winds down, voices from the domestic and international community (local church leaders, the Private Sector Commission, the U.S. State Department, Ambassadors of the U.S., EU, U.K., Caricom, OAS) have called for acceptance of the recount by all the parties leading to a peaceful transition for the new government.