Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Yale University

Demonstrators are calling on Yale to divest its holdings in the manufacture of military weapons.

On Monday, at least 40 people were arrested at Yale University, where they had been camping for several days in protest against the war in Gaza.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell informed that between 40 and 45 protesters were arrested and charged with trespassing after being repeatedly asked to vacate the area.

Over 250 protesters set up camp for the third consecutive night on Sunday in Beinecke Plaza, reported the Yale Daily News, the oldest university newspaper in the country, which has been financially and editorially independent since its founding in 1878.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators are calling on Yale to disclose and divest its holdings in the manufacture of military weapons.

Negotiations took place overnight between protest organizers and Yale administrators, who requested that the protesters leave the plaza and threatened students with disciplinary measures.

University President Peter Salovey sent an email to the Yale community on Sunday warning that disciplinary action would be taken in accordance with the policies of the prestigious Ivy League educational institution, located in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tensions have escalated at many U.S. universities in recent weeks. Last week at Columbia University in New York, a hundred students demanding an end to the war in Gaza were arrested, and many of them were indefinitely suspended.

Academic authorities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brown University (Rhode Island), and New York University also took similarly punitive measures against students involved in protests.

This weekend also saw protests at Emerson College and Tufts University, both in Boston, and at Harvard in Cambridge.

In late March, Vanderbilt University (Tennessee) suspended fifteen students and expelled three others who occupied the chancellor's office for several hours.

Last week, the University of Southern California canceled the commencement speech that

Muslim student Asna Tabassum was supposed to deliver due to tensions between students and faculty related to the war in Gaza.