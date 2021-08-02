Pro-Migrants Groups Sue Biden Over Expulsion of Asylum Seekers

"We gave the Biden administration more than enough time to fix any problems left behind by the Trump administration, but it has left us no choice but to return to court. Families’ lives are at stake," the lead ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said.

Pro-migrants groups led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) submitted on Monday a lawsuit against president Joe Biden over his determination to continue using Title 42 to expel asylum seekers South of the border.

"We gave the Biden administration more than enough time to fix any problems left behind by the Trump administration, but it has left us no choice but to return to court. Families’ lives are at stake," lead ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said.

We warned the Biden administration that we'd see them in court if they continued to misuse Title 42 to unlawfully expel people seeking protection at the southern border.



We meant it. https://t.co/obEAw0ddtD — ACLU (@ACLU) August 2, 2021

Title 42, activated by Donald Trump in March 2020, allows U.S. officials to return migrants to Mexico without first allowing them to lawfully seek asylum or any other kind of refuge in the country.

Biden´s administration on the other hand argues that implementing the title contributes to diminishing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, an approach rejected by health experts and migrants advocates.

"We warned the Biden administration that we'd see them in court if they continued to misuse Title 42 to unlawfully expel people seeking protection at the southern border. We meant it," ACLU said via Twitter.