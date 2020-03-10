Venezuela: Pro-Gov't and Opposition Hold Rallies in Caracas

"The call for demonstrations, protests, and violent actions became a business for sectors of the Venezuelan right," Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello said.

Venezuelan pro-government protesters and sectors of the opposition took Tuesday to the streets of the capital, Caracas, staging parallel rallies led by both sides’ main leaders.

Leading the pro-government march, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello gave a speech in which he rejected the anti-democratic stance of a certain sector of the opposition.

"The call for demonstrations, protests, and violent actions became a business for sectors of the Venezuelan right," he said to a crowd of demonstrators gathered in defense of the revolution started by late President Hugo Chavez.

Other cities of the South American country have also joined the call to defend the sovereignty and to reject violence and terrorism.

In the middle of the rally organized by the opposition, lawmaker Juan Guaido who recently returned from an international tour in which he met with right-wing leaders, asked his followers to applaud far-right Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Colombian President Ivan Duque, and Ecuador’s Lenin Moreno. The three have been at the forefront of the regional strategy against the people of Venezuela.

On the other hand, the Secretary-general of the right-wing Democratic Action party Henry Ramos urged the opposition to start preparing for the parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for 2020.

“What are we going to do? Stay at home and let the government grab the National Assembly?” the right-wing politician said, breaking thus with Guaido who has rejected participating in the parliamentary election and who has been repeating his same refrain that the only way out of the crisis is holding presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the government and other sectors from the opposition are continuing their talks to achieve the political stability the country needs in the face of the illegal blockade maintained by United States President Donald Trump on Venezuelans.