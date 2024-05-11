Princeton University Professors in Hunger Strike for Palestine

"“We urge the University Administration to engage in good faith negotiations with student and faculty representatives," said the professors.

Professors from Princeton University in the United States began a 24-hour hunger strike this Saturday in solidarity with their students who held a similar protest for five days, reports the Al Mayadeen.

In a joint statement, they said the "daylong solidarity fast pales in comparison to the efforts of our students who are undertaking this strike to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza and the West Bank, who are being subjected to a forced famine and genocidal assault by Israel."

“We urge the University Administration to engage in good faith negotiations with student and faculty representatives and consider the urgent need to divest from Israel until such time as it ceases its genocidal war against the Palestinian people of Gaza” the statement continued.





Also, this professors said in the statement also urged University Administration to grant complete amnesty to any students, faculty, staff, and community members facing disciplinary action for engaging in peaceful protests.

They highlighted the fear by faculty members of the University's retaliation for voicing their deeply held moral beliefs and concern for their students’ well-being. During the protests, violent arrests have been reported by students and press media.

University students' demonstrations, camps and protests against the war in Gaza have spread throughout the U.S. and have even reached countries in Europe or Australia.