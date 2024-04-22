President of Venezuela Held Meeting With ICC Prosecutor

This is the fourth official visit made by the ICC prosecutor to the South American nation, after those carried out in November 2021, March 2022 and June 2023.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Monday with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, in order to activate a joint work plan.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace, headquarters of the Government, in Caracas (capital), and was also attended by delegations from both parties.

"I received the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, at the Miraflores Palace, within the framework of his fourth visit to Venezuela to continue working together on various issues of common interest," the president highlighted through his online account. Social.

teleSUR correspondent, Madelein García, specified that this visit by the prosecutor "responds to two objectives, specifically, the first is the signing of new cooperation and complementarity agreements with the different Justice institutions of the country and, secondly, to visit also the interior of the country, the territories, to be able to closely verify the impact of the blockade, of the illegal sanctions of the United States."

#Venezuela | This Monday the Executive Vice-President, Dr. @delcyrodriguezv, held an important meeting with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, who is on an official visit to Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/mlOpK0jsFU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 22, 2024

According to a note from the press office of the President of Venezuela, this meeting "reaffirms the principle of constructive dialogue, as well as the willingness of the ICC prosecutor to meet on site with the Venezuelan authorities."

Subsequently, the ICC prosecutor also had a meeting with the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez; as well as with the president of the National Assembly (AN), deputy Jorge Rodríguez; the attorney general of the South American country, Tarek William Saab; and the executive secretary of the National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe, among other authorities.

"From previous visits by ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding allows for the pursuit of truth and justice through cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support and dialogue. constructive," stated the official press.