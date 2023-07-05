President of Kenya Lifted Ban on Felling Trees

The President said on July 2 it was “foolish” to have mature trees rotting in forests while local industries lacked timber.

The president of Kenya, William Ruto, justified his decision to reactivate legal logging in the country. He said “The trees are rotting in the forest.”

He also considered that the forest is full of "mature trees ready for felling". He recognized that importing furniture into the country is nonsense, so that the new exploitation of the forests will replace this practice and will boost the national industry.

"We are going to tax anyone who buys furniture abroad, because we want all these things to be done in the country," he added in his statement.

He also recalled that an initiative to plant 15 billion trees over 10 years was launched in the country last year. This commitment was considered a significant step towards reaching 30 percent tree cover by 2032 and mitigating the negative impact of climate change.

During an address last month at the Global Citizen Festival in Paris, Mr. Ruto said his country was leading the way in taking action to prevent global warming. Green Africa Foundation Executive Director John Kioli told AP that lifting the logging ban would undermine all efforts to put Kenya on a low-carbon trajectory through forest rehabilitation.

He said a nationwide lifting of the ban would make it difficult to monitor the movement's environmental impacts. Mr. Kioli added “On one hand we are planting, on the other hand we are cutting, and I can assure you, the cutting will be more,” he warned.