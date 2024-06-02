President Xiomara Castro Meets Palestinian Presidency Minister

Honduran president expressed her personal solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the crisis in Gaza and other areas

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, took advantage of her time in the swearing-in of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, to hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, and Paraguay, Santiago Peña and the Minister of the Presidency of Palestine, Riyad Al Malki.

With the President of Costa Rica she spoke about issues of mutual interest and the need to continue promoting regional integration, especially now that she is president of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

In the meeting that the president had with the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, they addressed "issues linked to how to promote a joint agenda". Peña is currently the president of Mercosur and Castro is from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

La presidenta de Honduras, #XiomaraCastro se reunió con el ministro de la Presidencia de Palestina, Riyad Al Malki, donde expresó su solidaridad con el pueblo palestino en la crisis de Gaza. Instó a un cese inmediato del fuego y al respeto de las normas de derecho humanitario. pic.twitter.com/WxiSGWxRJO — Abriendo Brecha (@Abriendo_Brecha) June 2, 2024

With Riyad al Malki, Castro addressed several issues. Mainly, the president expressed her personal solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the crisis in Gaza and other areas, urging an immediate ceasefire and respect for the rules of humanitarian law.

During the meetings, the president of Honduras was accompanied by the private secretary Héctor Zelaya and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Enrique Reina, who are part of the high-level delegation that went to San Salvador to attend the inauguration of the Salvadoran president.

He also, the head of state had a meeting with the King of Spain, Felipe VI, where they discussed crucial issues for the region.

Among the highlights are the programs led by the president in CELAC and SICA, visualizing Spain as a gateway to the European Union, as reported by the Chancellor of the Republic, Enrique Reina.