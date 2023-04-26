President Xi and Zelensky Hold Phone Talks

As a member of the UN Security Council, China will not sit idly by in the face of the Ukrainian conflict, but neither will it add fuel to the fire, Xi said.

On Wednesday, for the first time since the Ukrainian conflict broke out 14 months ago, President Xi Jinping accepted a phone call from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Chinese leader announced that China will send a special representative to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis.

Xi also pointed out that the Ukraine crisis is evolving in complex ways with major impacts on the international landscape.

"China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis," he said, adding that as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China would not sit idly by, nor would it add oil to the fire, still less exploit the situation for self gains.

On the nuclear issue, all relevant parties must stay calm and exercise restraint, truly act in the interests of their own future and that of humanity, and jointly manage the crisis, he said, adding that with rational thinking and voices now on the rise, it is important to seize the opportunity and build up favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.

China will continue to facilitate talks for peace and make its efforts for early ceasefire and restoration of peace, Xi said and recalled that his country has sent multiple batches of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will keep providing help to the best of its ability.

For his part, Zelensky acknowledged that China upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in international affairs and has significant influence on the international stage.

He also thanked China for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and welcomed China's important role in restoring peace and seeking diplomatic solution to the crisis.