Chinese President Xi Jinping noted the progress of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the 72nd anniversary of its founding.

Expressing confidence it will achieve future successes, President Xi sent a message of congratulations to its regional neighbor, emphasizing the country's gains have been materialized under the leadership of the Workers' Party of Korea.

He also specifically praised the commitment of leader Kim Jong Un in developing the economy and ensuring even greater benefits for the people.

Stressing the traditional China-North Korean friendship, the Chinese president emphasized his willingness to strengthen this bond, promote further cooperation, and enhance the common welfare of both populations.

Furthermore, he advocated for working in unison to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity, exemplified by the mutual support shown in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Xi joined other world leaders in congratulating DPRK on the anniversary of the country's founding, as evidenced by the numerous leaders sent to Leader Kim on this date.

Founded on September 9, 1948, by Kim Jong Un's grandfather, Kim Il Sung—the country's historical Leader—the DPRK was led from 1994-2011 by Kim Jong Il, the current Leader's father, until his death the same year.