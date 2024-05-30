President Trump Became First Convicted President in U.S. History

The tycoon was charged with forging business records, specifically relating to 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks.

On Thursday, Donald John Trump became the first president of the United States of America to be convicted of criminal charges in a Fiscal trial, after the Manhattan Criminal Court convicted the former president of 34 criminal charges.

The tycoon was charged with forging business records, specifically relating to 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks.

The jury, composed of 12 New Yorkers, informed the judge of the case, Juan Merchan, of their decision to unanimously declare the former president for fraud and for illegally influencing the elections.

In 2016, Trump intentionally forged documents to conceal the delivery of $130,000 to his former lawyer Michael Cohen under the guise of an advance on legal services.

'I’m a very innocent man.'



Former US president and now convicted felon Donald Trump described his trial as rigged by a corrupt judge. He blamed the Biden administration and said the real verdict will come on November 5 when US voters go to the polls. pic.twitter.com/JorwazGIyc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 30, 2024

Really capital was not for Cohen but for adult movie star Stormy Daniels and thus silence a sexual relationship in 2006 that the Republican denies. Payments were made in October, weeks before the elections.

The main incriminating evidence was the testimony of Michael Cohen and the public accusation made by Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The purchase of adult actress silence was part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election and an illegal plan to suppress negative information about the candidate to voters.