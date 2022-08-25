President Petro's Security Delegation Was Attacked With Gunfire

The attack was perpetrated against the cars of the presidential caravan that was heading towards the municipality of El Tarra, in the department of Norte de Santander.

On Wednesday afternoon, an outpost of President Gustavo Petro was attacked by unknown assailants near the Colombian-Venezuelan border in the Catatumbo region, where he plans to travel on Friday.

The attack was perpetrated against the cars of the presidential caravan that was heading towards the municipality of El Tarra, where six members of irregular armed groups had set up a roadblock. Three vehicles of the presidential advance, which did not stop at the checkpoint, were hit with firearms.

"One of the vehicles failed to pass the checkpoint and another was punctured. Two vehicles and a driver from the National Protection Unit were held there. The driver was later released. The other cars and their crew managed to pass the checkpoint," the Presidential Office informed.

The Catatumbo region covers some 10,089 square kilometers, mostly jungle, in Norte de Santander, the department with the most hectares planted with coca.

#Colombia now has its first ever truly progressive government which vows to tackle violence, illegal mining, climate change, poverty, human rights abuses and a range of other issues. https://t.co/7sK9s1fj3L — Ian Ellis-Jones (@drianej) August 25, 2022

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the Popular Liberation Army (EPL), the 33rd front of the dissidents of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and armed groups dedicated to coca cultivation operate in that area.

As part of his "total peace" policy, President Petro has ratified his intention to negotiate peace agreements with the ELN and other irregular groups that are willing to submit to justice.

Despite what happened on Wednesday, the Colombian President maintains his willingness to travel to that area. The Defense Ministry and the presidential protection unit are coordinating actions in the territory to guarantee security during the visit.