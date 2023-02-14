President Petro Urges Colombians To Back Health System Reform

"After these reforms are approved, we will not talk about clients in the public health of Colombia, but about citizens who enjoy it," Petro said.

On Monday, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called on citizens to back a health system reform bill to extend health care throughout the country, strengthen primary care, and prevent diseases.

"The reforms to the health system will be universal. After they are approved, we will not talk about clients in the public health of Colombia, but about citizens who enjoy it," Petro said, stressing that he will take Colombia out of neoliberalism.

Under the current national health system, the Health Promoting Entities (EPS), which are usually private, are responsible for the administration of resources and contracts of the Health Service Providers Institutions (IPS), which are the health centers where the population usually goes.

“We will turn to the territories abandoned by a three-decade inequality that concentrated the provision of services in large cities’ most privileged areas," Petro said. To extend health services to remote territories, the President proposed a special work regime for health workers that allows them to receive better payment.

He also proposed to build a network of primary care centers throughout the country with public, private, and mixed funds, whose management citizens could monitor from a virtual information system that discloses transactions. The reform also seeks to improve access to food, drinking water, housing, and working conditions, all of which are factors influencing preventive diseases. "The State will have a coordinated impact on health determinants to improve Colombians’ living conditions,” Petro insisted. The House of Representatives and the Senate shall approve the bill so that it comes into force. The Petro administration is confident that pro-government legislators will help the bill move forward, as happened with the Tax Reform he proposed last year.