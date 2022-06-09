President Nicolas Maduro Arrives in Algeria

The Bolivarian leader traveled to this African country after completing a first day of work in Türkiye, where he signed three bilateral cooperation agreements.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, which is the second country he visits as part of an Eurasian tour aimed at expanding his country's international cooperation.

“We arrived in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria within the framework of our international agenda. We are very happy to meet again and to be able to review our agenda of cooperation and complementarity, in favor of the peoples,” said the Bolivarian leader, who was received at the Houari Boumediene International Airport by Prime Minister Aimen Benabderrahmane and the Venezuelan ambassador to Algeria Jose Sojo.

Maduro trveled to this African country after completing a first day of work in Ankara, where he signed three bilateral cooperation agreements between Türkiye and Venezuela in matters related to tourism, agriculture, and finance.

Venezuela and Algeria have over 51 years of diplomatic relationship and previously signed cooperation agreements in energy, education, culture, trade and industry. In addition, within the framework of the bilateral Joint Commission held in February, representatives of both countries strengthened their cooperation in agriculture.