President Milei Vows to Set Argentine Embassy in Jerusalem

The far-right politician, who has strongly backed the Israeli offensive in Gaza, said that Argentina will designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.

During a visit to Israel on Wednesday, President Javier Milei pledged to relocate the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. No specific date has been provided for the relocation.

Netanyahu thanked Milei for his decision, addressing him as "a great friend" of Israel. Milei, who has strongly backed the Israeli offensive in Gaza, said that Argentina will designate Hamas as a "terrorist organization."

The far-right libertarian politician arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a three-day visit before proceeding to Italy.

While he oversees neoliberal shock therapy, 50% poverty, and 211% inflation at home, Argentina's far-right "libertarian" President Milei took a trip to Israel.



He praised its genocidal war on Gaza, and said he will move the embassy to occupied Jerusalem.https://t.co/KLx9YWjn3O — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 7, 2024

His visit to Israel includes meetings with rabbis, a tour of the Western Wall in annexed East Jerusalem, a visit to southern Israel, and a meeting with President Isaac Herzog.

Only a handful of countries have moved their embassies to Jerusalem. They followed the lead of then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in 2018.

Israel seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war. It subsequently annexed East Jerusalem, claiming it as part of its "indivisible capital."

However, the annexation has never been recognized by the majority of countries because the Palestinians consider East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.