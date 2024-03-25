President Maduro to Register His Candidacy for the Elections

He represents the prosperity and stability of the Venezuelan youth, a PSUV activist said.

On Monday, thousands of people will accompany Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the registration of his presidential candidacy at the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Through social networks, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) announced that members of the "Bolivarian Fury" have moved from the interior of the country to Caracas to accompany Maduro, who will seek re-election in the July 28 elections.

“Nicolas Maduro represents the prosperity and social stability of the Venezuelan youth. We are going to Caracas to reaffirm our commitment to the homeland and support our candidate,” said Maria Moros, a PSUV Youth activist.

The electoral authorities established the registration period for presidential candidates from Thursday, March 21 to Monday, March 25.

Desde Anaco, estado Anzoátegui rumbo a Caracas a inscribir a Nicolás Maduro ����#PresenteYFuturoDePaz pic.twitter.com/MfqeoVlYd8 — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) March 25, 2024

The text reads, "From Anaco, in the state of Anzoategui, we are heading to Caracas to register Nicolas Maduro."

Subsequently, from March 28 to April 1, the CNE judges will analyze whether the presidential candidates meet all the requirements demanded by the law. If so, the politicians who presented their documentation will be officially ratified as candidates for the July elections.

So far, nine opposition politicians have registered as presidential candidates. Among them are legislators Luis Martinez, Juan Alvarado, Jose Brito and Javier Bertucci; former mayors Claudio Fermin and Daniel Ceballos; Antonio Ecarri, and Luis Ratti.

On Sunday, the CNE authorities also received the registration request from Benjamin Rausseo, a comedian popularly known for his character 'The Count of Guacharo'.