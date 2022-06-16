President Maduro Visits the 2022 World Cup's Lusail Stadium

The Bolivarian leader also visited the facilities of the Aspire Academy and the Aspertar Hospital of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

During his stay in Doha on Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro visited the Lusail Stadium, where the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) will hold the closing ceremony of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

This modern structure was designed by the German architect Albert Speer Jr. and has a capacity for 80,000 spectators. The stadium incorporates a cooling system due to the high temperatures that usually reach 50°C in summer. Its roof is coated with a silver coating and with solar panels that generate electricity for the sports arena and surrounding areas.

Besides being used for the World Cup, the Lusail Stadium will become a center of attraction for people due to its schools, shops, cafeterias, sports facilities, and health centers.

During his visit, the Bolivarian leader stamped his signature on the Al Rihla, the official ball of the World Cup.

Maduro also visited the facilities of the Aspire Academy, which trains high-performance athletes, and the Aspertar Hospital of Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, which is one of the most important centers for the treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries.

The Venezuelan president's visit to Qatar is his fifth stop on an international tour that began on June 7 and included Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, and Kuwait.

Thanks to the efforts made by the Bolivarian diplomacy, Qatar and Venezuela, which maintain diplomatic relations since 1973, will deepen their economic, political and cultural ties through international cooperation agreements.