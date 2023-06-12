President Maduro: Trump Confessed Crime Against Venezuela

"...the purpose of his administration and all the aggression and sanctions against Venezuela was to make the Venezuelan society collapse..."

On Monday, after the signing of agreements with his Iranian counterpart, President Nicolás Maduro, during his statement, referred to the recent statements of former President Donald Trump where he acknowledged that the sanctions imposed on Venezuela sought to seize the wealth and Venezuelan oil.

“There have been many campaigns against Venezuela, two days ago, former President of the United States, Donald Trump declared his crime, a crime against humanity, against the people of Venezuela; he declared that the purpose of his administration and all the aggression and sanctions against Venezuela was to make the Venezuelan society collapse so that the imperialist power of the United States were able to appropriate our oil and our wealth.”

“A good lawyer would say: by confession of the parties, a change of power is due,” Maduro added.

“Trump has confessed his guilt in the crime against humanity and the noble and peaceful people of Venezuela,” Maduro stated.

Sostuve una amena e importante reunión de trabajo bilateral con Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Presidente de la República Islámica de Irán. El objetivo es seguir avanzando por el camino del desarrollo compartido, de la cooperación, del respeto, de la Paz y del bienestar de nuestros… pic.twitter.com/nfpmaAzHVP — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 12, 2023

I had a pleasant and important bilateral working meeting with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The objective is to continue advancing along the path of shared development, cooperation, respect, peace and the well-being of our peoples.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and First Lady Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda landed at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, where they were received by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

During the visit, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding expanding cooperation in petrochemicals with a view to carrying out joint projects, building on their already-close cooperation in oil.

"We have decided to increase the cooperation between the two countries," Raisi said through translation in a statement.