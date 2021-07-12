President Maduro: Three Conditions for International Dialogue

The Venezuelan head of state stipulated three essential conditions for this international meeting to take place.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his agreement to hold a new dialogue process in Mexico, sponsored by the government of this nation and the Kingdom of Norway.

"One; that the United States of America and the European Union lift all sanctions on Venezuela. Two, that all political sectors, upon sitting down, recognize the validity and functioning of the public powers and the constitutionality of the country and its legitimate authorities. And three; that all sectors renounce violent plans with criminals, coups d'état, assassinations and other means of violence", Maduro pointed out.

He also denounced the existence of sectors disguised as democrats. He also said that for next July 13, the head of the legislative power would present evidence on the involvement of extremist agents.

Finally, the Deputy to the Parliament for the Democratic Action party, Bernabé Gutiérrez, pointed out that the economy will not recover as long as there is extremism among political groups. He also criticized that some opposition sectors have requested to extend the time for selecting their candidates for the mega-elections of November 21.