President Maduro Seeks Multilateral Mechanisms To Get Vaccines

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said he was looking for an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a fund to finance COVID-19 vaccines.

This agreement would seek to obtain US$300 million to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, a task that is currently very difficult due to the U.S. blockade on the country.

The Bolivarian leader made public his purposes during the farewell meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Venezuela Peter Grohmann, whom he recognized for his humanitarian work during his mission (2016-2021).

"We must continue with these actions; there are many more things that can be done", said Maduro, who assured to have a permanent dialogue with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on regional stability and peace issues.

Grohmann expressed his wish that the UN organizations maintain a constructive relationship with Maduro and thanked the Venezuelan government for the collaboration and freedom offered to the UN work in the country.

Hours earlier, Venezuela's president met with Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights.

She is due to present a report on her visit to this South American country to the Human Rights Council next September.