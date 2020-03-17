President Maduro Requests $5 Billion to Serve His People

Venezuela will deploy these resources to address the emergency caused by the Covid-19 spread.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza reported on Tuesday that the government of President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financing facility for US$5 billion from the emergency fund of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

These resources will be deployed to adequately address the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 spread in this South American Country.

"Only under the spirit of solidarity, brotherhood, and social discipline, we will be able to overcome the situation that comes our way, and we will know how to protect the life and wellbeing of our peoples," President Maduro said at the end of a letter to the IMF director Kristalina Georgieva.