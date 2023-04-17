President Maduro Ratifies Venezuelan Support to UNASUR

"We reaffirm our commitment to fight for the consolidation of regional integration, a fundamental action for the preservation of the values of the Great Homeland," he stressed.

On Monday, President Nicolas Maduro ratified Venezuela's commitment to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) and the regional integration processes.

"We celebrate the Day of UNASUR, an integration mechanism that emerged from the peoples' struggle. We reaffirm our commitment to fight for the consolidation of regional integration, a fundamental action for the preservation of the values of the Great Homeland," he said.

In 2014, the members of this integration mechanism approved April 17 as "the UNASUR Day," taking as a reference the first South American Energy Summit that was held on Venezuela's Margarita island in 2007.

In 2008, the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Brazilian President Lula da Silva announced the creation of UNASUR. In 2017, however, UNASUR entered a crisis when the twelve member countries could not agree on the election of a new Secretary-General.

En estos 10 años de avances y resistencia, seguimos construyendo y teniendo Patria para el presente y el futuro de bienestar, de derechos para el pueblo venezolano. ¡Sigamos escribiendo historia victoriosa! pic.twitter.com/jGrLgRY3Rq — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 15, 2023

The tweet reads, "During the last 10 years of advances and resistance, we have continued to keep and build a homeland for the present and future of the Venezuelans' welfare and rights. Let's keep writing a victorious story!"

Between 2018 and 2020, Brazil, Argentina and other countries led by righ-wing presidents decided to leave UNASUR, arguing that it was ideologized and controlled by Venezuela.

In April 2023, however, Argentina and Brazil announced their return to UNASUR after a meeting in Buenos Aires, where the authorities of both countries analyzed the current challenges for the reactivation of the Latin American integration processes.

Formally, the permanent headquarters of UNASUR is in Ecuador and bore the name of the late former Argentine president Nestor Kirchner, who was the first secretary of this organization.