President Maduro Raises the Minimum Wage to Half a Petro

This Thursday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced the increase of the minimum wage to half a Petro and the equalization to the salary of all bonuses currently given to Venezuelan workers through Sistema Patria (Homeland System).

During the II Congress of the Working Class "Jesus Chino Khan," held in Caracas, the Head of State said: "We are going to the wage recovery plan, controlling inflation and the exchange rate. The time has come to salarize the bonuses we deliver to the Working Class. Half a Petro approved as minimum wage; this will have an impact on the salary tables".

The Head of State announced that within this salary plan, half a Petro goes to the pensioners of Venezuela.

"I want a plan to protect and compensate all pensioners from five years ago, a special plan," he added.

On the other hand, he indicated that there is a proposal to increase the staple food basket ticket to 45 bolivars.

Regarding the collective bargaining agreements, President Maduro emphasized that the "new collective bargaining agreements must be adapted to reality and incorporate new modules, health, housing, education, vacations, savings funds."

Finally, the President indicated that to the extent that national production increases, "we will have the resources to continue advancing and sooner rather than later the minimum salary of one Petro will arrive and we will advance. It is our dream, but we need wealth".