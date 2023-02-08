President Maduro Proposes Consolidating CELAC Tech Initiatives

"It is always pleasant to receive the visit of our great friend Gonsalves," the Bolivarian leader said, stressing St. Vincent and Venezuela hold excellent bilateral relations.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"It is always pleasant to receive the visit of our great friend Gonsalves," Maduro said, adding that the Prime Minister and he will review a cooperation agenda to strengthen their countries’ relations.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil received Gonsalves at the Maiquetia International Airport in La Guaira state. After a brief meeting with the chancellor, the Prime Minister attended a ceremony in his honor organized in the Miraflores palace.

"Gonsalves is a great companion and brother of Venezuela. His visit will reaffirm the strategic alliances between our countries," Maduro insisted, recalling that Venezuela has maintained diplomatic relations with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for over 40 years.

A 50+ person expert task force prepares to depart for Turkey and Syria, from Venezuela's Simón Bolivar International Airport. Food, medicine and supplies are also being sent at the instruction of President @NicolasMaduro. pic.twitter.com/c0Pk3Jj8Jp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 8, 2023

On Feb. 1, 2022, Maduro proposed holding a CELAC scientific and technological meeting in Caracas to discuss the possibility of creating a regional institute that promotes cooperation in these areas. "We must support St. Vincent & the Grenadines’ pro-tempore presidency by promoting successful initiatives for this integration mechanism," Maduro said, recalling that CELAC countries are likely to welcome his proposal. “The Venezuelan people welcomed the inauguration of a science and technology park in Miranda State,” the Bolivarian leader recalled and ratified his proposal to create a CELAC Secretariat that supports the initiatives suggested by the presidents in their declarations at this integration mechanism’s summits.