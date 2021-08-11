President Maduro Optimistic About Dialogue With Opposition

Among the conditions that the government has put forward to enter talks with the opposition are the immediate lifting of all sanctions, the recognition of Venezuela's legitimate and constitutional authorities, and the renouncement of violence and conspiracy, according to the president.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed optimism about ongoing contacts between his government and the opposition, saying that the talks are going well. He added that the exact date and venue of negotiations would be decided in the coming days.

"As of this year, we have resumed the dialogue with the G4 [political parties Popular Will, Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era aka Unitary Platform of Venezuela], the opposition of Guaido. This dialogue has already resulted in a drawn-up document that is currently debating the agenda; there are seven topics on it. In the next few days, the date and place of the meetings will be announced", Maduro said in his address to the nation on Sunday, adding that the contacts are going well.

The statement follows confirmation by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who on August 5th announced that Mexico would be the host country for the upcoming talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

"We have all the support of Mexico [and Lopez Obrador] for these peace talks with the opposition [bloc] of Guaido; we hope that the date and the exact place of this peace dialogue will be set," Maduro continued.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for negotiations with President Maduro Tuesday, using sanctions relief as an incentive.



Maduro fired back, saying Guaido is "desperate for dialogue" and welcomed him to join the dialogues already underway https://t.co/gTxOrvnyok pic.twitter.com/tRQyn8aOwY — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 12, 2021

Among the conditions that the government has put forward to enter talks with the opposition is the immediate lifting of all sanctions, recognizing Venezuela's legitimate and constitutional authorities, and renouncing violence and conspiracy, according to the president.

In May, Guaido called for signing an agreement between the country’s political forces with the mediation of the world community. The deal would provide for the gradual lifting of sanctions on the condition of holding new elections at all levels and the release of political prisoners. Maduro expressed his willingness for dialogue with Guaido, brokered by Norway and the European Union.