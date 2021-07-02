President Maduro Meets with Democratic Socialists of America

This Friday evening, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, held a meeting with representatives of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest left-leaning political organization in the United States.

In this sense, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strengthens ties of cooperation, brotherhood and solidarity with activists and the people of the United States who fight for democracy and values such as peace and sovereignty of the peoples of the world, to strengthen the fight against the blockade and the coercive and unilateral measures imposed by the government of the United States.

Participating in this meeting were the chairperson of the National Political Committee of the DSA, members of the International Committee, and members of the organization's Political Formation, Foreign Policy and Bilateral Relations sections.

The Democratic Socialists of America is a political organization of progressive and socialist activists, founded in the United States in 1982.

#EnVivo �� | Encuentro con Socialistas Democráticos de los Estados Unidos. https://t.co/8UkEcJ3NfD — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 3, 2021

The organization promotes the principles of democracy and working class struggle, and it is estimated that more than 100,000 people are members.

It is worth noting that in 2018, 2 members of the Democratic Socialists of the United States were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, and 11 of its members were elected to the state legislatures throughout the country. In 2020, two more members of the organization were similarly elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and over thirty of its members were elected to state legislatures, as well.

In 2016, the organization issued a statement of solidarity with the Venezuelan government and peoples, calling on then-president Barack Obama to end the illegal sanctions against the Bolivarian nation, stating: "We call on the President and Congress to reverse these actions and stop seeking to undermine the Venezuelan people and their legitimate, democratically elected government."