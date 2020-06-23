President Maduro Meets With National Dialogue Representatives

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Monday led a meeting with representatives of political parties in which the advances of the National Dialogue process, the political situation in the country, and the upcoming parliamentary elections were discussed.

"We have had an intense conversation and listening to criticism, proposals, and ways forward. It was a good private conversation with all the political parties taking part in the National Dialogue," Maduro said.

The Bolivarian president also reiterated that his country has been walking towards reconciliation since the political forces installed the Dialogue Dialogue on Sep. 16, 2019.

"Besides playing a stellar role in the path of peace, the National Dialogue has been successful in opening the floodgates towards the broadest political participation to elect a new National Assembly," Maduro pointed out.

June 25: join our Webinar to discuss Venezuela today & the fight against the brutal #US-led blockade w/ @CarlosJRonVE Vice Minister for North America at @CancilleriaVE & other spkrs from Venezuela, U.S. & Canada



Register ��������https://t.co/q8mO4YL4IT#HandsOffVenezuela #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/6h8jQB8Smd — FireThisTime (@FTT_np) June 23, 2020

Government officials such as Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, the Miranda State Governor Hector Rodriguez, the Territorial Development Minister Aristobulo Izturiz, and the Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez also attended the meeting.

Representing the political opposition were the Let's Change Party secretary Timoteo Zambrano, the Hope for Change Party president Javier Bertucci, Solutions for Venezuela Party president Claudio Fermin, the Movement for Socialism (MAS) secretary Felipe Mujica, and the Social Christian Party Party (COPEI) secretary Juan Carlos Alvarado.