President Maduro Leads Voting Intention in Venezuela

During the last fortnight, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has remained the favorite to win the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

The Bolivarian leader has captured 43 percent of the electoral preferences, followed by Edmundo Gonzalez with 32 percent and Jose Brito with 8 percent, according to the latest study by Parametrica.

The voting intentions for the other presidential candidates are distributed as follows: Antonio Ecarri (2.1 percent), Javier Bertucci (1.7 percent), Claudio Fermin (1.5 percent), Daniel Ceballos (1.2 percent), Benjamin Rausseo (1.1 percent), and Luis Martinez (0.7percent).

Parametrica also studied citizens' intentions to participate, finding that 80 percent of respondents will indeed participate in the July elections.

¡Maravilloso encuentro de trabajo con las bases políticas del estado Zulia! Vamos caminando con esfuerzo propio, sin hipotecar la independencia nacional y la soberanía del país, sin bajarle la cara a nadie. Los peores tiempos quedaron atrás. ¡Lo que vamos es pa' lante! pic.twitter.com/DAJnLrwyOw — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 2, 2024

President Nicolas Maduro's text reads, "Wonderful working meeting with the political bases of the Zulia state! We are walking with our own efforts, without mortgaging our country's independence and sovereignty, without lowering our face to anyone. The worst times are behind us. Now let's move forward!

It also detected that 13.25 percent said they might vote, 3.8 percent said they might not vote, 1.6 percent emphatically stated they will not vote, and 1.0 percent are undecided or did not respond.

Regarding the issues most troubling Venezuelans, 46.5 percent expressed concern about health services; 22.3 percent about electricity, water, urban sanitation, and Internet; 13.4 percent about the economic situation; 5.1 percent about corruption and insecurity; and 4.7 percent about other issues.

Carried out from May 7 to 15, the Parametrica study involved a sample of 2,000 nationwide door-to-door interviews, and has a confidence level of 95 percent.

The opinion study was conducted in Caracas, Miranda, Falcon, Zulia, Merida, Tachira, Portuguesa, Barinas, Guarico, Anzoategui, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, Monagas, and Bolivar.