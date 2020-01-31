President Maduro Invites Colombians To Attend Merlano's Trial

He also announced a reform of the judicial power, asking the Constituent Assembly to appoint a commission in this regard under the supervision of Delcy Rodriguez.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, sent Friday and invitation to Colombian authorities to register in Venezuela the declarations of former congresswoman Aída Merlano, who was arrested last Monday in the city of Maracaibo, Zulia state, after running away from her country.

During the opening ceremony of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice for 2020, Maduro revealed that he had made a formal request to the General Attorney and the TSJ to authorize the supervision of the process by Colombian authorities.

"They will be welcome and will be provided with all due guarantees," he added.

He also condemned the position of Colombia towards Venezuela, as it "permanently plots against the Venezuelan peace," saying that it participated in the international atmosphere of aggressiveness against Venezuela.

The TSJ President, Maikel Moreno, presented the report of activities of the institution and reaffirmed the support of the court for Maduro's administration.