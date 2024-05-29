President Maduro Inaugurates Works in the Delta Amacuro State

The Bolivarian leader was welcomed by a large crowd of citizens who wanted to reaffirm their support ahead of the presidential elections.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inaugurated several projects in the state of Delta Amacuro, where he reiterated that the Bolivarian Revolution will not surrender.

One of the inaugurated projects was the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) in the municipality of Tucupita. This institution will offer programs in areas such as gas engineering, dental mechanics, nursing, social economy, systems analysis and design, and risk and disaster management.

“I call on the youth to love their country and defend it with passion. Our homeland is Venezuela!” Maduro said, urging young people to cultivate a patriotic, humanistic, and Christian social consciousness.

The Bolivarian leader also inaugurated the rehabilitation works of the El Triunfo elementary school in the Manuel Pilar parish and the Lutecia Hernandez educational complex in the municipality of Tucupita.

Niños, niñas, mujeres, hombres, hermanos y hermanas Waraos, caminando con la bandera de Venezuela y de la Revolución. Esto es inigualable, es un momento de amor y apoyo del pueblo, de despertar nacional y popular. Es una belleza ver las curiaras y al pueblo alegre bailando. ¡La… pic.twitter.com/RkNAKBpxQk — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 29, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "Boys, girls, women, men, and Waraos brothers and sisters, walking with the flags of Venezuela and the Revolution. This is unmatched. It's a moment of love and support from the people. It's the national and popular awakening. It's beautiful to see the curiaras and the people dancing happily. Hope is in the street and no one can stop it!"

“Today we are a more beautiful, conscious, and organized people. Today we are a people of entrepreneurs in all areas of life, family, and community,” Maduro said.

“We have risen from the challenges life has given us and we have grown. Without a doubt, this has been the consequence of our struggle. We have not given up and we will never give up,” he added.

In the city of Caracas, it was also inaugurated the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital De los Rios, which will benefit 18,600 families and allow treatment for 80 children per month.

This pediatric unit underwent a complete renovation that included the provision of high-tech equipment such as special ventilators for treatment, a dialysis unit, laboratory, portable X-ray machine, echo Doppler, arterial blood gas machine, portable heaters, multiparameter monitors, oxygen pumps, crash carts, and a suction device.

“Works inaugurations hurt the oligarchs because they wanted to push us back to the cavemen's time. They wanted to destroy Venezuela and hope. But they couldn’t,” Maduro said.



Así es la gente bonita, patriota, noble y rebelde del Delta Amacuro que ha demostrado tanto apoyo y amor. Me emociona mucho ver tanta alegría de nuestro pueblo Warao. ¡Viva el pueblo de Delta Amacuro! ¡Venceremos! pic.twitter.com/74Ajq2ZQne — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 29, 2024

President Maduro's text reads, "This is the beautiful, patriotic, noble and rebellious people of Delta Amacuro, who have shown so much support and love. I am very excited to see so much joy from our Warao people. Long live the Delta Amacuro people! We'll overcome!

The Venezuelan president emphasized that the civil-military unity allowed a successful response to every sanction and aggression from the enemies of the Bolivarian Revolution.

He also mentioned that his country is cultivating good relations with those nations that are building a new international order.

“Fortunately, Venezuela has extraordinary relations with the new scientific, economic, and financial world... I am referring to our friends: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran. In the new international order, there are no sanctions or empires. We have open doors in the new world,” he said.

Upon arriving in the state of Delta Amacuro, the Bolivarian leader was welcomed by a large crowd of citizens who wanted to reaffirm their support ahead of the presidential elections on July 28.

“The people and hope are in the streets. What more can I ask from life in these years of struggle in which I have given everything for the Venezuelan people? I will continue to dedicate my life to the service of Venezuela,” Maduro stressed.