President Maduro Highlights Support for Essequibo Referendum

During his weekly television program on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted that all sectors of Venezuelan society have actively participated in various demonstrations in support of the referendum on the Essequibo, scheduled for December 3.

"It's truly impressive," he said, referring to thousands of expressions of support for the referendum that have emerged from local to national levels.

Previously, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council, announced that 563,939 social organizations formalized their support for the referendum on the territorial dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo.

This mechanism of direct consultation with the Venezuelan people will take place on December 3 and will include the following questions:

Today El Panal Commune and other communes marched to Venezuela's National Electoral Council in support of the Esequibo referendum coming up on December 3. pic.twitter.com/2IBgTxyUvr — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) November 10, 2023

1) Do you agree to reject, by all means in accordance with the law, the line fraudulently imposed by the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, which seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2) Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3) Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

4) Do you agree to oppose, by all legal means, Guyana's claim to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

5) Do you agree with the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the development of an accelerated plan for comprehensive care for the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among other things, granting citizenship and an identity card? Venezuela, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, consequently incorporating said state on the map of Venezuelan territory?

Venezuela warns Guyana over alleged US military presence in Essequibo Strip - https://t.co/DpJVDBLNVk pic.twitter.com/ORWuAkOr9D — St. Vincent Times (@stvincenttimes) November 11, 2023

Regarding these questions, Maduro urged citizens to vote in favor of the "Yes" option on all referendum questions to leave no doubt about Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo.

He criticized those who question the legal foundations of the referendum and emphasized that the defense of the Essequibo is backed by the Constitution's article 71, which establishes that the Venezuelan people will be consulted on any matter of special significance.

"They want to apply legal colonialism... Through a reckless action, they intend to repeal the Bolivarian Constitution," Maduro said.

"They already know what our response will be on December 3: we will vote massively to reject the pretensions of ExxonMobil, the SouthCom, and Guyana. The Venezuelan Constitution cannot be repealed by anyone. There is no legal colonialism that can repeal it."

Maduro also announced that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague with the purpose of "confronting this reckless claim and arguing on behalf of Venezuela with the best specialists, lawyers, and historians.

"She will face the absurdity of the puppet government of ExxonMobil that governs Guyana and tries to take away the Venezuelan people's constitutional right to vote," Maduro pointed out.