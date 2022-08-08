President Maduro Congratulates Petro After His Swearing-In

"We have to take advantage of this second opportunity for the good, peace, and stability of Colombia and Venezuela. Good luck, President Petro, may God bless you," he said.

On Sunday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Gustavo Petro who was sworn in as the new president of Colombia for the period 2022-2026.

"My congratulations to Colombia. I extend my hand to Gustavo Petro to rebuild the brotherhood on the basis of respect and love for the peoples," said the Venezuelan president.

Referring to one of the phrases of Petro's inaugural speech, in which the new Colombian president highlighted the importance of rejecting any war scenario, Maduro urged to work on the prompt reconstruction of diplomatic relations between his country and Colombia.

"We have to take advantage of this second opportunity for the good, peace and stability of Colombia and Venezuela. Good luck, President Petro, may God bless you," the Bolivarian leader said.

President of Venezuela @NicolasMaduro watches the inauguration of @petrogustavo on @teleSURtv.



"For the peace of Colombia, for the peace of Venezuela, congratulations to all of Colombia and President Petro."pic.twitter.com/uN7hXy78SM — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 7, 2022

The new president of Colombia was sworn in together with his vice president Francia Marquez. They were accompanied by international delegates and millions of compatriots who gathered at Simon Bolivar Square in Bogota.

As a historical and symbolic event, Petro's swearing-in ceremony included the presence of Bolivar's sword, which represents the search for freedom and social justice, respect for the sovereignty of nations, and the fight against colonialism and imperialism.

In July, foreign ministers Alvaro Leyva (Colombia) and Carlos Faria (Venezuela) held a meeting in Tachira state where they ratified the political will to reestablish all diplomatic and consular missions between the two countries.