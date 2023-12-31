President Maduro Congrats the Venezuelan People for Another Year of Victories and Hopes

"We say goodbye to 2023 with joy, pride and satisfaction, a year of much work and effort, we demonstrate once again that the strength of Venezuela": Nicolás Maduro.

Through his account in X social media, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela greeted to the Venezuelan people for the 2023 End-Year Eve, which was calified by he as a year of struggles, but also of Victories and hope.

He took his congrats as a moment of reflection: "We have overcome obstacles, demonstrating that unity and solidarity are our strength. May 2024 brings us prosperity and new opportunities. Happy New Year, Venezuela!" said the Bolivarian head of State.

"We say goodbye to 2023 with joy, pride and satisfaction, a year of much work and effort, we demonstrate once again that the strength of Venezuela", added the president on another post.

Maduro emphasized that the lies in its brave people who do not hesitate to close ranks when it comes to protecting the dignity of the Homeland, and assured that in 2024, they will consolidate sovereignty and technological independence to build a better life.

Also he called to all the Venezuelan to receive and celebrate the arrival of 2024 as a new year of victories to the homeland.

A través de la investigación, la ciencia, la tecnología y la innovación hemos avanzado en el desarrollo de la salud, la educación y la industria, buscando soluciones para el bienestar de las venezolanas y los venezolanos. De la mano de Pueblo innovador, en 2024 consolidaremos la… pic.twitter.com/ex9TLx4k49 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 31, 2023

A year of strong commitment to the Bolivarian people:

Among the reasons that give to the Venezuelan people motives to celebrate 2023 are the advance in progressive unblocking of Venezuela, in terms of the changes imposed by the United States and Europe that have seriously damaged the Venezuelan economy.

The consensus in the national referendum held on December 3rd where the Venezuelan people agreed to recover the Guayana Esequiba territory, and steps to get a peaceful dialogue with the Guyanas government are reasons to celebrate as well.

In terms of international diplomacy are the travel of president Maduro the China to strength bilateral ties with the Asian Giant. Also highlighted this year are the meetings between Maduro and the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce; of Brazil; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega.

Among the most recent achievements, is the release and return to Venezuela of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was detained and prosecuted in the United States, and spend in prison more than 1 000 days unfairly.