President Maduro Calls on the US To Probe Opposition Lawmakers

Leopoldo Lopez, Julio Borges, and Juan Guaido used U.S. funds for carrying out destabilizing political activities.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Sunday called on U.S. lawmakers to investigate the use of billion of dollars assigned by President Donald Trump's administration to opposition politicians in order to promote destabilization actions against the Bolivarian nation.

Maduro noted that the U.S. Congress will find thefts, scams, and lies by opposition representatives Leopoldo Lopez, Julio Borges, and Juan Guaido, adding that the financial resources are now resting on bank accounts in tax havens.

Venezuela's president also stressed that those resources could have been used to assist people in matters of health, education, and food services.

The Bolivarian leader also urged the new Parliament to investigate the theft and fraud committed by opposition lawmakers from 2016 until 2021.

Bolivia has taken possession of its embassy in Venezuela following a disruption in diplomatic relations during the coup dictatorship. Venezuela's La Paz embassy was returned to @jaarreaza on Nov. 9, the day after the inauguration of President Luis Arce. pic.twitter.com/bK2E3cBT5k — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 7, 2020

In a bid to ignore the Parliamentary elections, Guaido launched a popular consultation on social media to delegitimize the electoral process that the Venezuelan government carried out in compliance with the Constitution.

On December 6, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and other leftist organizations under the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) secured 253 seats out of the 277 in dispute in the elections.

The GPP is set now to promote the "200 Plan" which seeks to boost the country's economy and social programs in the first 200 days of the new legislature.