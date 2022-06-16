President Maduro Arrives in Azerbaijan

“These have been intense and successful days. New destinations are added to the international work agenda... We continue to consolidate victories!,” he said.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Azerbaijan for the continuation of an international tour aimed at consolidating cooperation with African, European, and Asian nations.

He arrived at Baku City's Heydar Aliyev International Airport from Doha in Qatar. There Maduro was received by the Venezuelan ambassador Christofer Martinez and the Deputy Minister of International Relations of Azerbaijan, Elnur Israfil oglu Mammadov.

This is the second visit of the Bolivarian leader to Azerbaijan, a country he already visited in October 2016, when he spoke with President Ilham Aliyev about the need to stabilize the global oil market.

“These have been intense and successful days. New destinations are added to the international work agenda. We are moved by the commitment to the new humanity and the well-being of our people. We continue to consolidate victories!,” Maduro tweeted on Thursday morning.

In May, Venezuela celebrated 27 years of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, which were consolidated with the opening of a Bolivarian diplomatic mission in this Central Asian nation in 2018.

Before arriving in Azerbaijan, Maduro visited Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar. With these countries, Venezuelan diplomacy has been working to expand bilateral cooperation in energy, oil, science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.