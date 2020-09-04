President Maduro Announces Changes in the Venezuelan Cabinet

The exiting ministers will be running as candidates for the parliamentary elections on December 6.

President Nicolas Maduro announced Friday changes in the cabinet of the Venezuelan government by substituting the officials who are running for the legislative races on December 6.

On Thursday, various leaders and ministers of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), as part of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) coalition, formalized their registration as candidates to become lawmakers in the legislative elections that will renew the current National Assembly (AN), which has been in contempt for almost the entirety of the five years since its installation.

Furthermore, the president announced that Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira would become Chief of Staff in charge of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) "so that it can continue strengthening to the highest level the professional capacity of the men and women of the FANB. Ornelas is experience, loyalty, and commitment," the Venezuelan president assured.

As such, President Maduro, through his Twitter account, announced the new heads of the following ministries.

Magaly Josefina Henriquez Gonzalez will become the new minister of Ecological and Mining Development, formerly led by Gilberto Pinto.

Mervin Enrique Maldonado Urdaneta, whom Maduro said was "a leader who carried out an important task in charge of the We Are Venezuela movement," will lead the Ministry of Youth and Sport, up until now directed by Pedro Infante.

Carolys Helena Perez Gonzalez, with "a broad trajectory in social struggles," according to President Maduro, will lead the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, formerly led by Asia Villegas.

Freddy Alfred Nazaret Ñañez Contreras, due to his "strength and firmness in front of VTV," will become Communication and Information Minister, substituting Jorge Rodriguez.

Greicys Dayamni Barrios Prada will be in charge of the Ministry of Urban Agriculture until now, led by Gabriela Peña. Her appointment is due to "the strength of her youth, which will lend a huge push in this battlefront, which is of vital importance."

Noris Herrera Rodriguez will become the head of the Ministry of Communes and Social Movements, replacing Blanca Eekhout.

Yamilet Mirabal de Chirino, "our sister of the Yeral indigenous peoples," according to the Venezuelan president, will become Minister of Indigenous Peoples, substituting Aloha Nuñez.

Mirelys Zulay Contreras Moreno will now lead the Ministry for Penitentiary Service. The president called her "an outstanding professional of a wide trajectory of service to the penitentiary system," for which she replaces Iris Varela.

Since September 1, the Venezuelan head of state had announced that Rodriguez, Eekhout, Infante, Villegas, Pinto, Peña, Nuñez, and Varela would be running in the electoral race.