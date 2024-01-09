President Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister

"I count on his energy and commitment to carry out the revitalization and regeneration project," the French leader said.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Gabriel Attal as prime minister following the resignation of former head of government Elisabeth Borne.

"I count on his energy and commitment to carry out the revitalization and regeneration project," Macron said and highlighted "the fidelity, the capacity for improvement and audacity" of his new prime minister.

"Thank you Mr. President for your trust. I appreciate the honor that has been granted to me by appointing me Prime Minister," Attal posted on X.

"One path: maintain control of our destiny, unleash French potential and rearm our country, working with strength, humility and without taboos at the service of the French," he added.

From 2020 to 2022, Attal served as the spokesperson of the government of former PM Jean Castex, then he became Minister Delegate for the Budget of former PM Elisabeth Borne's government.

Having served as Education Minister since July 2023, Gabriel Attal becomes, at the age of 34, the youngest prime minister in France's Fifth Republic.

In a short press release, the Elysee pointed out that President Macron tasked Attal him with forming a government.